Once were paper planes #1 by domenicododaro
Photo 1262

Once were paper planes #1

Once were paper planes. They lifted children's eyes up, as high as their fantasy would climb. To see the world from above. Just a little world, well preserved in the four walls of a room.

***
A fortnight with the Sony and a tiny marvel, the Voigtlaender Super-wide Helier 15mm f:4,5
8th April 2020

Domenico Dodaro

