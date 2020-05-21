Previous
The wait #2 by domenicododaro
The wait #2

Feeling just like that blank page in the roller.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
