Previous
Next
The wait #3 by domenicododaro
Photo 1306

The wait #3

Like whispers in the wind with no ears to reach.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Domenico Dodaro

ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
358% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Clare Gadsby ace
such a sympathetic capture of this interesting subject
May 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise