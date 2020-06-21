Previous
Emergence #5 by domenicododaro
Emergence #5

Some buildings felt like they themselves were the sails, swollen with wind, incrusted with salt and mould.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
