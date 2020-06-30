Me, the Sony and the Voigtlaender 21mm

I love this lens to bits. 21mm is a daring focal length, and the maximum aperture of 1,8 makes it a king of the evening hours...

Here follows the story.



***

Emergence



The air was clear and bright; white clouds were running high against a concave sky. The city uncommonly sleepy, its collection of old stones serendipitously displayed under the sun. A lonely figure left behind those dry ancient bones, aiming east, to the suburbs.

The suburbs had once been taken over by self-proclaimed developers, buried in concrete boxes that started fading immediately after being completed. Only recently, the spoils started being leveled and replaced by new architectures.

Glass and steel doubled the surrounding desolation. But that particular day a glorious sky above partially compensated the mundane below.

Some buildings looked like having just moored, ready to set sail again for the high seas.

Some buildings felt like they themselves were the sails, swollen with wind, incrusted with salt and mould.

And the sign was there, always.

Daring structures, yet with a feeling of incompleteness, reflections changing into transparencies, curves matching angles and angles matching curves and squares and circles channeling the new into the timeless.

Inside, in a corner of dark, an epiphany on glass and out again, a stairway to the clouds.



