Dance #12 by domenicododaro
Photo 1357

Dance #12

... after leaving her magic broom behind, hidden in plain sight.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
Diana ace
You seem to have quite a few dancing partners! Lovely shot and shadows.
September 5th, 2020  
