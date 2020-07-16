Previous
Postcards #2 by domenicododaro
Postcards #2

And it was even more thrilling to wait for some mail. From a sweetheart, from a friend or even from a penpal living anywhere in the world. You would walk to the mailbox every second hour to check if the postman had come.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Domenico Dodaro

@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts.
kali ace
that is a long driveway to walk
September 8th, 2020  
