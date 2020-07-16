Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1361
Postcards #2
And it was even more thrilling to wait for some mail. From a sweetheart, from a friend or even from a penpal living anywhere in the world. You would walk to the mailbox every second hour to check if the postman had come.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@domenicododaro
Year 5. Last year I flew the flag of discontinuity and unreliability on 365… too many (other) things and thoughts. Therefore, I resolved to officially...
1372
photos
146
followers
118
following
373% complete
View this month »
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
4th August 2020 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
landscape
,
story
,
postcard
,
storytelling
kali
ace
that is a long driveway to walk
September 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close