"Those were the reasons...

... and that was New York.

We were running for the money and the flesh...”



Let me borrow Mr. L.Cohen’s words (from the beautiful “Chelsea Hotel no. 2”) for a little tribute on the 20th anniversary of the day that changed our world.

I shot these Kodachromes in 1997, during my very first travel to the US.

I didn’t have a clue that the long decade started with the fall of the Wall was going to end with this other fall and that even stronger walls would then be raised. How could I imagine that the hope born from the death of ideology would be replaced by the despair born from religious fanaticism?

“America” was the big, luxurious patisserie and I was the small-town boy pressing his nose against its window: skyscrapers, neon lights, suspended bridges, deserts and canyons... a full load of icons.

I did not scroll the slide projector trays with the picture taken during that trip for ages: maybe it’s time to digitize a few of those memories (I promise I’ll scan them better than in this miserable shot, that may be perhaps salvaged if watched on black...)