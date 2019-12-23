Sign up
Photo 834
Oh my, looks like Santa’s reindeer ditched him
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
Debra
ace
@dridsdale
Update_2018: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images.
Carole Sandford
ace
Just hitching a ride! Lovely image.
December 23rd, 2019
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot - poor Santa !
December 23rd, 2019
Caterina
ace
Ha ha! Funny shot
December 23rd, 2019
