Photo 855
Zehnder’s Famous Chicken Dinners at Warp Speed
Zehnder’s is in Frankenmuth Michigan and are well known for there chicken dinners. Playing around with night photography
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
1
0
Debra
ace
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, & 2020: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank you...
Mallory
ace
Wow, this is really cool!
February 4th, 2020
