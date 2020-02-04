Previous
Next
Zehnder’s Famous Chicken Dinners at Warp Speed by dridsdale
Photo 855

Zehnder’s Famous Chicken Dinners at Warp Speed

Zehnder’s is in Frankenmuth Michigan and are well known for there chicken dinners. Playing around with night photography
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Debra

ace
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, & 2020: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank you...
234% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Wow, this is really cool!
February 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise