Blue Heron in my backyard by dridsdale
Blue Heron in my backyard

We have a bluebird house at the edge of our backyard. Over the years we have watched turf wars between bluebirds, tree swallows, and sparrows. This morning this beauty was perched on the bird house.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Debra

Kate ace
Beautiful capture of the heron...I find the bird house distracting.
May 8th, 2020  
Santina
wow, great dynamic shot
May 8th, 2020  
