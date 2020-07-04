Previous
That’s me with the Mighty Mac by dridsdale
That’s me with the Mighty Mac

We were playing with our new toy (14’ Boston Whaler) in Lake Huron this holiday weekend. That is the Mackinac Bridge on the Straits of Mackinac...Lake Michigan to the west and Lake Huron to the east
Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, & 2020: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank you...
