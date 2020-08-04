Previous
Family Photo Session by dridsdale
Photo 921

Family Photo Session

Half way through this photo shoot my camera went on the fritz. I ALWAYS bring a backup camera, but today I got lazy...how embarrassing 😬
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Debra

@dridsdale
@dridsdale
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Looks great captured
August 5th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Really lovely family photo.
August 5th, 2020  
