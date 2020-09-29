Sign up
Photo 932
My sister and Harley
Harley has a pretty aggressive cancer attacking him right now. I went over this evening and took some shots of my sister with her beautiful fur baby that she will be saying goodbye to soon
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Debra
ace
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, & 2020: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank you...
1070
photos
111
followers
132
following
925
926
927
928
929
930
931
932
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365_2016 2017
Camera
NIKON Z 7
Taken
29th September 2020 5:43pm
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
September 30th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
How do you like the Z7??
September 30th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
You will treasure this photo - poor Harley but really, he doesn't know!
September 30th, 2020
