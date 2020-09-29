Previous
My sister and Harley by dridsdale
Photo 932

Harley has a pretty aggressive cancer attacking him right now. I went over this evening and took some shots of my sister with her beautiful fur baby that she will be saying goodbye to soon
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Debra

ace
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, & 2020: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank you...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
September 30th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
How do you like the Z7??
September 30th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
You will treasure this photo - poor Harley but really, he doesn't know!
September 30th, 2020  
