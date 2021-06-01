Previous
Birthday Ice Cream by dridsdale
Photo 1048

Birthday Ice Cream

My oldest granddaughter is 9 years old today… I know this sentence is cliche, but they grow up so fast.
Debra

jackie edwards
Happy Birthday! It is true though!
June 2nd, 2021  
