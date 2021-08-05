Previous
Hole In One by dridsdale
Hole In One

Last week at golf I got my first and probably only hole in one. This week my girlfriends gave me this plaque
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Debra

@dridsdale
Diana ace
Congratulations, such a wonderful achievement and feeling. You look absolutely lovely with your plaque, what great friends you have. I hope it was not too expensive! I had one in Germany and had to invite all the players in the tournament to a round of drinks :-)
August 6th, 2021  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Well done Debra, the only hole in 1 that I can claim was the polo mint I swollowed hole. FAV for your achievement.
August 6th, 2021  
