Photo 1073
Hole In One
Last week at golf I got my first and probably only hole in one. This week my girlfriends gave me this plaque
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
2
3
Debra
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365_2016 2017
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
5th August 2021 7:37pm
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Congratulations, such a wonderful achievement and feeling. You look absolutely lovely with your plaque, what great friends you have. I hope it was not too expensive! I had one in Germany and had to invite all the players in the tournament to a round of drinks :-)
August 6th, 2021
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Well done Debra, the only hole in 1 that I can claim was the polo mint I swollowed hole. FAV for your achievement.
August 6th, 2021
