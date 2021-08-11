Previous
Mom feeding juvenile barn swallows by dridsdale
Mom feeding juvenile barn swallows

It was quite interesting watching mom feed her babies, one bug at a time. Each time she flew back, all mouths were open, but she was quite fair about the process
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Debra

@dridsdale
Evgenia
Stunning shot
August 11th, 2021  
