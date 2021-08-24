Previous
Maternity shoot for my niece by dridsdale
Maternity shoot for my niece

My niece had ideas from Pinterest that she wanted for this shoot. However, we had a two year old that decided to direct the shoot and had other ideas in mind…we just went with the flow
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Debra

@dridsdale
