Ropes course with grandkids by dridsdale
Ropes course with grandkids

My youngest was finally tall enough to do the ropes course. He said he would do it if I did it with him…it was scarier then I thought it would be, but he did great!
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wondeful pic!
July 11th, 2022  
