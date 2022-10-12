Previous
Next
Lake Michigan Coastline by dridsdale
Photo 1200

Lake Michigan Coastline

South Haven Michigan
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank...
328% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda ace
Beautiful!
October 12th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful wave action capture
October 12th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 12th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Lovely
October 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise