Photo 1231
Coming down the home stretch
Speed show at Hudsonville Fairgrounds
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Debra
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021, 2022, 2023: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your...
365_2016 2017
NIKON Z 9
28th July 2023 7:29pm
Corinne C
Fabulous action shot! Great to have it coming towards the viewer.
August 3rd, 2023
Margaret Brown
Super action capture
August 3rd, 2023
