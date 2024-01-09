Previous
Abstract by dridsdale
Photo 1243

Abstract

Playing with a book and backlighting
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Debra

@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, 2020, & 2021, 2022, 2023: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your...
340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
January 12th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise