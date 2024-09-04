Previous
Fifth Generation of Marigolds by eahopp
Fifth Generation of Marigolds

I’m so proud of the flowers I reseed. Marigolds, Zinnias, Indian blanket and a few more. I enjoy sharing my seeds with friends and neighbors.
4th September 2024

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this still life
September 4th, 2024  
