Previous
78 / 365
Deer Talk
“Look Mom that lady with the camera is coming”
“Which way should we go”
“Quick, I hear that click - everyone scatter!”
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
0
0
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
314
photos
19
followers
18
following
21% complete
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
201
202
76
203
77
204
78
205
Views
0
Album
Miscellaneous
Tags
camera
,
deer
,
talk
,
lady
,
scatter
