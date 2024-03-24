Previous
A Blue Sky Kind of Day by eahopp
A Blue Sky Kind of Day

An invite from our friends to their cottage on Townsend Flowage, WI.
We all enjoyed the picturesque weekend, filled with good food, warm fireside chats and lots of memories made.
Beth

