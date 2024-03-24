Sign up
184 / 365
A Blue Sky Kind of Day
An invite from our friends to their cottage on Townsend Flowage, WI.
We all enjoyed the picturesque weekend, filled with good food, warm fireside chats and lots of memories made.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Miscellaneous
Taken
23rd March 2024 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
food
,
blue
,
friends
,
cottage
,
picturesque
