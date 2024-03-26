Sign up
186 / 365
How Now Brown Cow
I was so excited when I found this barn on my travels today. It was so colorful on a grey day.
I even got a hello from Betty the brown cow.😊
(I made up that name 😁)
26th March 2024
Tags
brown
,
cow
,
travels
,
how
,
betty
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This photo is wonderful, I love it
March 26th, 2024
