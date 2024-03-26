Previous
How Now Brown Cow by eahopp
186 / 365

How Now Brown Cow

I was so excited when I found this barn on my travels today. It was so colorful on a grey day.
I even got a hello from Betty the brown cow.😊
(I made up that name 😁)
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
This photo is wonderful, I love it
March 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise