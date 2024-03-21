Sign up
182 / 365
White Barn Red Roof
That pretty much says it all. But…. I drove into this driveway to take a few clicks and oh to my surprise a dog came out barking 😳. I could just hear my son now: Mom, this isn’t your property!
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
amyK
ace
Great scene and edit
March 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this texture and processing
March 21st, 2024
