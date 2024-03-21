Previous
White Barn Red Roof by eahopp
White Barn Red Roof

That pretty much says it all. But…. I drove into this driveway to take a few clicks and oh to my surprise a dog came out barking 😳. I could just hear my son now: Mom, this isn’t your property!
21st March 2024

Beth

@eahopp
amyK
Great scene and edit
March 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
I love this texture and processing
March 21st, 2024  
