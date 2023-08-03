Sign up
Go Cooper!
Had a blast watching this family dog run and jump in the water catching some sort of rag/toy.
Over and over again a young energetic lab.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
1
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
dog
water
fun
jump
