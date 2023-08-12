Previous
Front of a home I find comforting. by eahopp
94 / 365

Front of a home I find comforting.

I pass by this house once in a while and the front yard/garden look so inviting, warm and cozy. Real colonial type.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely indeed can seevwhy you enjoy it
August 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise