114 / 365
Goldenrod
Fields and fields of Goldenrod seen everywhere!
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
2
0
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
411
photos
21
followers
19
following
31% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Miscellaneous
Tags
plant
,
yellow
,
goldenrod
Bucktree
ace
Lovely capture and bokeh.
September 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely capture and presentation
September 23rd, 2023
