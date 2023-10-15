Sign up
124 / 365
Fallen Autumn Leaves
The grass is covered with a carpet of colors.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
colors
,
leaves
,
grass
,
carpet
,
fallen
