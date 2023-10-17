Sign up
126 / 365
Large Layered Fungi
You can’t pass by this tree without noticing the huge shroom.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
mushroom
,
large
,
layers
,
fungi
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Who left their dished out? You gotta admit, it does look like some dishes, right? Nice job.
October 18th, 2023
