Breathtaking View by eahopp
Breathtaking View

Visiting Bayside/Milwaukee, Wisconsin- the Audubon Nature Center tower overlooks Lake Michigan. It was a most glorious day to be in the blessings of nature.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Beth

@eahopp
Dawn ace
Lovely indeed
October 21st, 2023  
