Previous
129 / 365
Breathtaking View
Visiting Bayside/Milwaukee, Wisconsin- the Audubon Nature Center tower overlooks Lake Michigan. It was a most glorious day to be in the blessings of nature.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
nature
,
beauty
,
lake
,
blessing
,
audubon.
Dawn
ace
Lovely indeed
October 21st, 2023
