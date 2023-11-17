Previous
Oak Leaves and Pinecones by eahopp
138 / 365

Oak Leaves and Pinecones

Out at a local park, the aroma of Autumn in the air.🍂
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful still life
November 18th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
November 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice still shot
November 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise