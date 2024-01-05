Previous
I See You by eahopp
141 / 365

I See You

My husband took this pic with his iPhone 15 and I edited the back ground out. So happy to see the chickadees at the window feeder.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this little beauty.
January 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise