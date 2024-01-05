Sign up
141 / 365
I See You
My husband took this pic with his iPhone 15 and I edited the back ground out. So happy to see the chickadees at the window feeder.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Beth
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
bird
,
feeder
,
edit
,
chickadee
Diana
Lovely shot of this little beauty.
January 6th, 2024
