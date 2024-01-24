Sign up
153 / 365
Warmer Days Bring Sad Melting Snowmen
All around the neighborhood what a sad site to see. Love the warmer weather but sad for dear ole Frosty.⛄️
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
Beth
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Views
2
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
24th January 2024 4:40pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sad
weather
snowmen
warmer
melting
