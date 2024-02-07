Sign up
160 / 365
Circle Rock Amongst Stones.
This is my neighbor and good friend’s rock. When walking through the neighborhood this always catches my eye, the circle spheres are wonderful
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
little
,
eye
,
stones
,
rock
,
friend
,
circle
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous image and a beautiful and unusual marking in the rock.
February 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
February 7th, 2024
