176 / 365
Healthy Leaves of Green and Pink
A plant I started from my friends’ cutting. Vibrant and healthy.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Beth
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
pink
,
friend
,
healthy
Mallory
So pretty!
March 4th, 2024
