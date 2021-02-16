Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3092
Moody MI layers
No tweaks here...these are the colors of the day. The ice along the shoreline is just forming-some folks walk out on it, but not me.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th February 2021 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
sheri
Love the happy light at the near shore contrasting with the dark brooding sky further out.
February 17th, 2021
