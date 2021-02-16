Previous
Moody MI layers by edorreandresen
Photo 3092

Moody MI layers

No tweaks here...these are the colors of the day. The ice along the shoreline is just forming-some folks walk out on it, but not me.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

sheri
Love the happy light at the near shore contrasting with the dark brooding sky further out.
February 17th, 2021  
