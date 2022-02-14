Previous
Next
in stitches by edorreandresen
Photo 3455

in stitches

Happy hearts! One side of the heart I'm stitching. Such fun!
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
946% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
I like the patches, do each of the fabrics have a history in previous projects
February 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise