Photo 3455
in stitches
Happy hearts! One side of the heart I'm stitching. Such fun!
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
14th February 2022 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
I like the patches, do each of the fabrics have a history in previous projects
February 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
