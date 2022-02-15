Previous
Cheerful by edorreandresen
Photo 3456

Cheerful

To keep the heart unwrinkled, to be hopeful, kindly, cheerful, reverent that is to triumph over old age. -Amos Bronson Alcott
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
*lynn ace
so pretty
February 16th, 2022  
