Mama by edorreandresen
Photo 3575

Mama

Exciting day! Mama turtle came up from the lake to lay eggs in the front yard!
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
John Falconer ace
How good is that!! Well spotted.
June 15th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that face!
June 15th, 2022  
