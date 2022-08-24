Sign up
Photo 3646
abundance
“Abundance is not something we acquire. It is something we tune into.”
-Wayne Dyer
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Kartia
ace
Beautiful flowers! I'm still fine tuning but agree with quote too.
August 25th, 2022
Babs
ace
So pretty
August 25th, 2022
CC Folk
ace
Beautiful fav.
August 25th, 2022
