glisten by edorreandresen
Photo 3665

glisten

Weave your creative threads in the dark and then when the sun hits them, they will glisten with intricate beauty.
-Ted Andrews
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 13th, 2022  
