Photo 3664
tongue out
A few hummers are still here fueling up. I like this shot as she has her tongue out.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
eDorre Andresen
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
11th September 2022 8:44am
