prickly by edorreandresen
Photo 3668

prickly

"Hope is not a resting place but a starting point - a cactus, not a cushion."

- H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Yao RL ace
Standing stable and keep a distance.
September 16th, 2022  
Kartia ace
ooh I love the composure of this one!
September 16th, 2022  
