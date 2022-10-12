Sign up
Photo 3695
Giants
Yup, these 3 are big but the fourth pumpkin in the background is the Michigan State record at 1,893.5 pounds. Amazing and fun to see!
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
0
0
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
