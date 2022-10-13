Sign up
Photo 3696
birch
"How beautiful the leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days.”
-John Burroughs
13th October 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
