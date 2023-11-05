Previous
Gratitude 5 by edorreandresen
Photo 4084

Gratitude 5


“I would maintain that thanks are the highest form of thought; and that gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder.”
-G.K. Chesterton
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

