Gratitude 6 by edorreandresen
Gratitude 6

Buck from the back-now can you find him?
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Babs ace
Well spotted he blends in so well
November 7th, 2023  
